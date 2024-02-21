US Destroys Surface-to-Air Missile Launcher in Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea, the US Central Command has taken decisive action in Yemen, destroying a surface-to-air missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas. The operation, which occurred around 5 pm on February 19, aimed to ensure the safety of commercial and coalition ships navigating the region.

According to a statement from the US Central Command, despite the destruction of the launcher, one additional anti-ship ballistic missile was launched at 6:40 pm, fortunately without impacting any vessels. The command further reported that a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck the M/V Navis Fortuna, causing minor damage but no injuries. Meanwhile, USS Laboon (DDG 58) successfully intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) headed in its direction.

These actions come amidst a series of recent strikes by the US in Houthi-controlled areas. On February 17, five strikes were conducted, targeting mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, an unmanned surface vessel, and notably, an unmanned underwater vessel (UUV). This marks the first observed use of a UUV by Houthis since attacks began last October.

The US Central Command emphasized that these strikes were necessary to counter imminent threats posed by Houthi-controlled assets to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. The ongoing tension underscores the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in international waters, particularly in areas where Houthi fighters have targeted both commercial and military shipping since November.