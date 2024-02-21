US Destroys Surface-to-Air Missile Launcher in Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions

EU Approves Fresh Round of Sanctions Against Russia
The ambassadors representing European Union member states have given their approval for the implementation of the 13th package of sanctions targeting Russia
Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda
The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region escalates as reports emerge of a devastating rocket attack on a Russian training camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Russian soldiers
A clandestine anti-Putin faction within Russia plotted to free opposition figure Alexei Navalny from a Siberian prison camp
Hamas has reported a significant increase in the number of Palestinian casualties amid ongoing diplomatic stalemates in efforts to secure a cease-fire and continued Israeli military operations beyond Gaza's borders
Syrian state television, as quoted by the Associated Press, reported that two individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion