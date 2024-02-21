Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with Bellingcat, has launched an inquiry into the untimely demise of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Grozev, in an interview with Meduza, expressed skepticism regarding the Russian authorities' stance on Navalny's death.

Reflecting on Navalny's potential political future, Grozev shared insights from his interactions with sources, indicating a widespread sentiment of support for Navalny's presidential candidacy among some segments of Russian society. However, Grozev recounted conversations with Navalny's wife, Yulia, who foresaw the risks of his return to Russia, predicting his arrest and potential harm.

"I thought that after the war he could return to Russian politics on a white horse. The wife of one of my sources, a system security officer, watched the Navalny documentary and said to her husband, 'I didn't even know he was like this! If he runs for president, I will vote for him'", says Grozev

Recalling the moment he learned of Navalny's death, Grozev described a scene at a conference in Munich, where Russian businessmen expressed solidarity with Navalny's family and condemned Putin's regime. While Grozev mentioned the existence of video messages from these individuals, Meduza could not independently verify their existence.

Following Navalny's demise, Grozev received warnings of potential reprisals against other opposition figures, highlighting the precarious situation faced by leaders like Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Committing to uncovering the truth behind Navalny's death, Grozev emphasized the significance of investigating the remote location where the incident occurred. Speculating on potential perpetrators, Grozev suggested continuity with previous attempts on Navalny's life, hinting at involvement by the FSB agents responsible for the 2020 poisoning.