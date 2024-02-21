Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45
Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov. The accused Peter Todorov struck the 15-year-old boy on "Gurko" street in the capital at the beginning of September last year. Peter Todorov is charged with causing death through intentional traffic violations. While the speed limit was 30 kilometers per hour, Todorov drove 88 kilometers per hour. The driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 2.2 %.

The Sofia City Court decided yesterday to change his detention to "house arrest," marking a recent development in the case.

Relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the boy intend to block the intersection of “Gurko” and “Shishman” streets—the site of the tragic incident. Philip's parents are adamant that the justice system works for the comfort of criminals.

“We learned about the release of the accused completely by chance. Our lawyer informed us that he had learned that the accused had been released not yesterday, but from the beginning of the month. The court hearing was on February 1st. The judge at the hearing was Victor Chaushov, and the prosecutor was Maria Stoyanova. Since we are not parties to these proceedings, we found out much later, that we do not have the motives, we do not know why this person was released on house arrest”, explained Krasimir Arsov, father of Filip, on BNT.

“The request of the accused reached the right judge, and the judge let him go home, to his comfort”, the mother of the boy stated firmly.

“The legal proceedings have not concluded, but observing how our judicial system operates, the accused can influence the judicial process”, added the father.

Krasimir Arsov recounted that a close acquaintance informed him immediately after his son's funeral that he had information that the accused's father had already paid and he would be released. “I told him it was absurd, but it's not. Our judicial system, as I realized after yesterday, does not work for justice, but rather for criminals to feel comfortable”, said Krasimir Arsov.

