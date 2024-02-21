Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise @Pixabay

A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians. The findings reveal that 40% of Bulgarians have acquaintances who are victims of domestic abuse, highlighting the pervasive nature of the issue within society. Shockingly, 18% of respondents believe there are situations where domestic violence is deserved, reflecting a disturbing normalization of harmful behavior.

The survey, conducted among 1,006 adult Bulgarians, also uncovered a troubling lack of awareness regarding the definition and severity of domestic violence. Despite 82% of participants acknowledging it as a serious problem in Bulgarian society, over two-thirds (69%) believe that certain forms of aggression within families are accepted as normal.

Furthermore, the survey exposed gender disparities in perceptions of domestic violence, with men more likely to support conservative attitudes regarding relationships. For instance, 25% of respondents consider controlling the way one dresses as non-violent behavior, while 25% do not view insults, swearing, and threats as forms of domestic abuse.

Among the most alarming findings is the belief among 11% of respondents that victims are to blame for their own abuse, demonstrating a disturbing victim-blaming mentality prevalent in parts of Bulgarian society. Additionally, the survey reveals skepticism regarding the efficacy of legal and law enforcement measures in addressing domestic violence, with 55% expressing doubt in the ability of the police and justice system to effectively combat the issue.

Despite these concerning attitudes, there is widespread recognition of the need for legislative changes to address domestic violence. Two-thirds of Bulgarians (67%) believe that stronger legal measures and increased punishment are necessary to tackle the problem effectively.

