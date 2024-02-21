Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled
