Albania Gripped by Anti-Government Unrest: Clashes and Arrests Rock Tirana

Tensions escalated in Albania as anti-government protests erupted into clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement in the capital city of Tirana. Thousands of supporters of the opposition Democratic Party converged outside the parliament building, demanding the immediate release of party leader Sali Berisha, who has been under house arrest since December 31 on charges of corruption.

The 79-year-old Berisha, a former prime minister who served from 2005 to 2013, faces allegations of abuse of power during his tenure. Protesters, chanting slogans and brandishing banners, rallied for Berisha's freedom while calling for the resignation of the current prime minister, Edi Rama. They assert that Berisha's arrest is politically motivated and part of a broader crackdown on dissent by the government.

The demonstrations, marked by a heavy police presence, turned violent as clashes erupted between protesters and security forces. Reports indicate that arrests were made amid the chaos, underscoring the heightened tensions gripping the country.