Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel.

Gabriel's official trip to Croatia saw her engage in crucial discussions with Croatian officials, including Prime Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman and her counterpart in Croatian diplomacy. The talks underscored Croatia's firm backing for Bulgaria's endeavors to integrate into the Schengen zone and adopt the euro as its official currency.

In addition to bolstering Bulgaria's European aspirations, Gabriel and Radman explored avenues to enhance collaboration between Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania. They deliberated on the prospect of establishing a collaborative working group aimed at exchanging best practices in the accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Following the bilateral discussions, Gabriel and Radman reaffirmed their countries' steadfast commitment to supporting the European perspective of the Western Balkans. Their joint statement emphasized the importance of fostering regional cooperation and advancing the European integration agenda in Southeast Europe.