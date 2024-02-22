Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area
In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel.
Gabriel's official trip to Croatia saw her engage in crucial discussions with Croatian officials, including Prime Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman and her counterpart in Croatian diplomacy. The talks underscored Croatia's firm backing for Bulgaria's endeavors to integrate into the Schengen zone and adopt the euro as its official currency.
In addition to bolstering Bulgaria's European aspirations, Gabriel and Radman explored avenues to enhance collaboration between Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania. They deliberated on the prospect of establishing a collaborative working group aimed at exchanging best practices in the accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Following the bilateral discussions, Gabriel and Radman reaffirmed their countries' steadfast commitment to supporting the European perspective of the Western Balkans. Their joint statement emphasized the importance of fostering regional cooperation and advancing the European integration agenda in Southeast Europe.
Amidst escalating tensions, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine, denouncing Russia's aggression and pledging continued assistance to the embattled nation
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, is set to arrive in Bulgaria today for a diplomatic visit
The Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, indicated in an interview with RTVI television that Moscow does not exclude the possibility of moving Soviet monuments from Bulgaria to Russia
In a joint meeting, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita-Teodora Odobescu vowed to coordinate actions to eliminate internal European border checks
A former Russian ambassador to Bulgaria has reportedly been granted Bulgarian citizenship following the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure, a move that has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns over national security.
Bulgaria is making noteworthy progress in its pursuit of visa-free travel to the United States, according to Michael J. Greer, the US Consul General in Bulgaria
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion