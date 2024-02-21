Trump Compared Himself to Navalny

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Trump Compared Himself to Navalny @Wikimedia Commons

Former US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism after comparing his legal woes to the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison. Trump's remarks came amidst mounting legal troubles, including a $355 million fine for financial fraud, which he likened to persecution akin to what Navalny faced.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump asserted that the treatment he received from the legal system echoed the suppression faced by Navalny in Russia. He criticized the judge in his case, labeling him a "lunatic" and suggesting bias against him from the outset.

Trump's comparison to Navalny's situation raised eyebrows, particularly his insinuation of communism or fascism creeping into American society. Despite not directly mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump commended Navalny's bravery but stopped short of condemning Putin's role in the opposition leader's death.

The former president's failure to address Navalny's death promptly drew criticism, with opponents accusing him of being indifferent or even supportive of Putin's regime. Nikki Haley, a contender in the Republican primaries, lambasted Trump for his silence, suggesting it reflected either alignment with Putin or a lack of concern for political repression.

Navalny's death has sparked outrage worldwide, with Western leaders condemning Putin's government for its role. President Joe Biden held Putin accountable for Navalny's fate, highlighting the heightened tensions between Russia and the West over human rights abuses and political repression.

