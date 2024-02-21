We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:11
Bulgaria: We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party following Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's anticipated resignation on March 6. This memorandum, circulated as a proposal, delineates critical areas of reform and cooperation essential for the continuity of governance. Notably, failure to reach an agreement could prompt early parliamentary elections, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Among the provisions of the memorandum are mechanisms for nominations in regulatory bodies and the anti-corruption commission, objectives for judicial and security service reforms, and proposals for the functioning of parliamentary committees, including those investigating high-profile cases such as Martin Bojanov - the Notary. Additionally, changes to the Electoral Code are proposed, reflecting a comprehensive approach to governance reform.

Addressing concerns regarding political maneuvering, the memorandum emphasizes transparency and accountability in appointments to regulatory bodies, advocating for a departure from partisan influence and ensuring fair representation of civil society organizations in the nomination process. Notably, the proposal calls for a cautious approach to nominations, prioritizing candidates with professional qualifications over those with overt political affiliations.

Central to the memorandum is the insistence on a balanced power-sharing arrangement between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," with ministers subject to joint approval and rotational leadership positions established to promote stability and cooperation. Furthermore, the memorandum highlights the importance of addressing critical issues such as judicial independence, electoral integrity, and security service reform to foster public trust and confidence in governance.

The proposal also outlines a path for legislative reforms, including amendments to the Electoral Code to ensure equitable representation and restore faith in the electoral process. Key among these reforms is the establishment of a transparent and inclusive process for appointing members to the Central Election Commission, aimed at fostering bipartisan consensus and safeguarding electoral integrity.

While the memorandum represents an initial negotiating position, its proponents are committed to transforming it into a binding agreement that reflects the shared values and aspirations of both parties. Notably, the proposal seeks to engage other parliamentary groups in the decision-making process, fostering broader consensus and legitimacy for key reforms.

As Bulgaria stands at a crossroads, facing the prospect of transformative change or prolonged political uncertainty, the memorandum offers a roadmap for collaboration and reform. Whether GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" can bridge their differences and forge a viable partnership remains to be seen, but the stakes are high, with the future direction of the country hanging in the balance.

