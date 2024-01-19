Estonia Backs Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations
Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mariya Gabriel, announced Estonia's support for Bulgaria's bid to join the eurozone during a news conference on Friday
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has revealed that Estonian security services successfully thwarted a hybrid operation conducted by Russian security services within Estonian territory.
In an "X" post published today, Kallas emphasized the resilience of Estonia's democratic society in the face of Kremlin's targeting. "Estonia has successfully stopped a hybrid operation by Russia's security services on our territory. We know the Kremlin is targeting all of our democratic societies. Our answer: be open and reveal their methods. This is the way to deter harmful actions and make us resilient," she stated.
The announcement follows a report by Estonia's public broadcaster ERR, stating that the country's Internal Security Service detained 10 individuals as part of a criminal investigation linked to the vandalism of a car belonging to Estonia's interior minister last year.
Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission
The world mourns the loss of Alexei Navalny, a prominent figure in the fight for freedom and democracy in Russia
Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev made a bold statement on his social media profile today, attributing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny directly to President Vladimir Putin
Amidst global reactions to the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow has sharply criticized NATO countries for what it perceives as hasty judgments
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the IK-3 penal colony in Yamal-Nenets region in Russia
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion