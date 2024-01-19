Estonia Thwarts Russian Hybrid Operation, Detains 10 Suspects

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has revealed that Estonian security services successfully thwarted a hybrid operation conducted by Russian security services within Estonian territory.

In an "X" post published today, Kallas emphasized the resilience of Estonia's democratic society in the face of Kremlin's targeting. "Estonia has successfully stopped a hybrid operation by Russia's security services on our territory. We know the Kremlin is targeting all of our democratic societies. Our answer: be open and reveal their methods. This is the way to deter harmful actions and make us resilient," she stated.

The announcement follows a report by Estonia's public broadcaster ERR, stating that the country's Internal Security Service detained 10 individuals as part of a criminal investigation linked to the vandalism of a car belonging to Estonia's interior minister last year.

