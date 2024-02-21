Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

Society » INCIDENTS | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:24
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants. Around 3:00 p.m., authorities discovered six migrants from Syria concealed within the vehicle.

Acting on prior intelligence regarding migrant trafficking, police attempted to stop the driver, who tried to evade capture. However, law enforcement swiftly intervened, strategically placing spikes on the road to halt the fleeing pickup truck. The spikes punctured the vehicle's tires, effectively immobilizing it.

Upon closer inspection, authorities found that the 51-year-old driver had tested positive for the use of narcotic substances. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Bulgarian law enforcement in combating illegal migration and drug trafficking along key transit routes.

