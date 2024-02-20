Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts. The decision was announced by Gabriela Sommerfeld, the foreign minister of Ecuador, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Initially, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa had announced intentions to exchange Soviet-style weapons for more advanced American military equipment. The proposed deal included six military helicopters, long-range missiles, and air defense systems worth 0 million. However, Russia vehemently opposed the arrangement, prompting a series of events that ultimately led to Ecuador's reversal.

Russia's objection to the weapons deal manifested in various ways. Firstly, the Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, discovered a pest - a humpback fly - in bananas imported from five Ecuadorian suppliers, resulting in a ban on banana imports. Additionally, concerns were raised about the quality of cloves exported from Ecuador, leading to further scrutiny by Russian authorities.

Despite the ban on banana imports being lifted later, the pressure from Russia persisted. Following a meeting between Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan and President Noboa, Ecuador revised its decision regarding the weapons transfer. President Nobua emphasized Ecuador's neutral stance and commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through diplomatic means, aligning with its status as a member of the United Nations.

Moreover, the importance of Ecuadorian exports to Russia, particularly bananas, played a significant role in influencing Ecuador's decision. With Russia accounting for 21% of Ecuador's banana exports, and 95% of bananas in the Russian market originating from Ecuador, maintaining trade relations became a priority.