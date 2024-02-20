Day 727 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Avdiivka Russia Turns Its Attention To The South
Day 727 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours
Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts. The decision was announced by Gabriela Sommerfeld, the foreign minister of Ecuador, as reported by Deutsche Welle.
Initially, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa had announced intentions to exchange Soviet-style weapons for more advanced American military equipment. The proposed deal included six military helicopters, long-range missiles, and air defense systems worth 0 million. However, Russia vehemently opposed the arrangement, prompting a series of events that ultimately led to Ecuador's reversal.
Russia's objection to the weapons deal manifested in various ways. Firstly, the Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, discovered a pest - a humpback fly - in bananas imported from five Ecuadorian suppliers, resulting in a ban on banana imports. Additionally, concerns were raised about the quality of cloves exported from Ecuador, leading to further scrutiny by Russian authorities.
Despite the ban on banana imports being lifted later, the pressure from Russia persisted. Following a meeting between Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan and President Noboa, Ecuador revised its decision regarding the weapons transfer. President Nobua emphasized Ecuador's neutral stance and commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through diplomatic means, aligning with its status as a member of the United Nations.
Moreover, the importance of Ecuadorian exports to Russia, particularly bananas, played a significant role in influencing Ecuador's decision. With Russia accounting for 21% of Ecuador's banana exports, and 95% of bananas in the Russian market originating from Ecuador, maintaining trade relations became a priority.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has revealed that Estonian security services successfully thwarted a hybrid operation conducted by Russian security services within Estonian territory.
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission
The world mourns the loss of Alexei Navalny, a prominent figure in the fight for freedom and democracy in Russia
Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev made a bold statement on his social media profile today, attributing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny directly to President Vladimir Putin
Amidst global reactions to the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow has sharply criticized NATO countries for what it perceives as hasty judgments
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the IK-3 penal colony in Yamal-Nenets region in Russia
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion