Ecuador's U-Turn: Russia's Diplomatic Strategy Foils US Weapons Transfer Plan

World » RUSSIA | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:14
Bulgaria: Ecuador's U-Turn: Russia's Diplomatic Strategy Foils US Weapons Transfer Plan @Pixabay

Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts. The decision was announced by Gabriela Sommerfeld, the foreign minister of Ecuador, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Initially, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa had announced intentions to exchange Soviet-style weapons for more advanced American military equipment. The proposed deal included six military helicopters, long-range missiles, and air defense systems worth 0 million. However, Russia vehemently opposed the arrangement, prompting a series of events that ultimately led to Ecuador's reversal.

Russia's objection to the weapons deal manifested in various ways. Firstly, the Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, discovered a pest - a humpback fly - in bananas imported from five Ecuadorian suppliers, resulting in a ban on banana imports. Additionally, concerns were raised about the quality of cloves exported from Ecuador, leading to further scrutiny by Russian authorities.

Despite the ban on banana imports being lifted later, the pressure from Russia persisted. Following a meeting between Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan and President Noboa, Ecuador revised its decision regarding the weapons transfer. President Nobua emphasized Ecuador's neutral stance and commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through diplomatic means, aligning with its status as a member of the United Nations.

Moreover, the importance of Ecuadorian exports to Russia, particularly bananas, played a significant role in influencing Ecuador's decision. With Russia accounting for 21% of Ecuador's banana exports, and 95% of bananas in the Russian market originating from Ecuador, maintaining trade relations became a priority.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ecuador, Russia, weapons deal, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Day 727 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Avdiivka Russia Turns Its Attention To The South

Day 727 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:27

Meeting Putin: Controversy Surrounds Bulgarian Parties' Visit to Russia

A delegation comprising representatives from the "Vazrazhdane" and "ABV" parties has sparked controversy by visiting Russia upon the invitation of Vladimir Putin's ruling party, "United Russia"

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Serbia Stands Firm: Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Despite Western Pressure

In a resolute stance against mounting Western pressure, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has affirmed Serbia's commitment to maintaining an independent foreign policy, particularly regarding its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

World » Southeast Europe | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia

Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

Bulgaria to Assist Ukraine in Repairing Helicopters

Hristo Gadjev, the chairman of Bulgaria's parliamentary committee on defense, has unveiled plans for Bulgarian involvement in repairing Ukrainian helicopter

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 18:18

Bulgarian PM Denkov Urges European Unity in Face of Ukraine Crisis

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized the critical importance of European unity amidst the ongoing crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine

Politics | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Estonia Thwarts Russian Hybrid Operation, Detains 10 Suspects

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has revealed that Estonian security services successfully thwarted a hybrid operation conducted by Russian security services within Estonian territory.

World » Russia | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:45

Widow of Alexei Navalny Blames Putin for His Death

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission

World » Russia | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:11

Yulia Navalny's Plea: Putin Must Face Consequences for Alexei's Death!

The world mourns the loss of Alexei Navalny, a prominent figure in the fight for freedom and democracy in Russia

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 18:26

Christo Grozev: Navalny was Finally Killed by Putin Today

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev made a bold statement on his social media profile today, attributing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny directly to President Vladimir Putin

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 16:11

Moscow Accuses West of Premature Conclusions Following Navalny's Death

Amidst global reactions to the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow has sharply criticized NATO countries for what it perceives as hasty judgments

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:52

BREAKING: Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Died In Penal Colony (UPDATED)

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the IK-3 penal colony in Yamal-Nenets region in Russia

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria