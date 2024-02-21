Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions, according to statements made by officials in Brussels. Petar Chobanov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to meeting the criteria for Eurozone membership during a conference organized by MEP Emil Radev.

At the conference, attended by European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, support for Bulgaria's adoption of the euro was reaffirmed. MEP Željana Zovko highlighted Croatia's successful transition to the Eurozone, emphasizing Bulgaria's favorable economic indicators and low inflation rate as prerequisites for membership.

Addressing concerns about Bulgaria's inflation criterion, Chobanov reiterated Bulgaria's stance of not relying on exceptions. Instead, he emphasized Bulgaria's dedication to demonstrating readiness through consistent actions and positions. With inflation showing signs of slowing down, optimism grows for Bulgaria's successful entry into the Eurozone.

Chobanov underscored the benefits of Eurozone membership, including participation in monetary policy decisions and enhanced sovereignty. MEP Emil Radev echoed Chobanov's sentiments, emphasizing Bulgaria's stability and fulfillment of other criteria for Eurozone accession.

However, Radev stressed the need for an explanatory campaign to educate the public about the benefits and challenges of Eurozone membership. As Bulgaria continues its journey towards Eurozone integration, stakeholders remain hopeful for a favorable outcome.