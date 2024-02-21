Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise
A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians
In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions, according to statements made by officials in Brussels. Petar Chobanov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to meeting the criteria for Eurozone membership during a conference organized by MEP Emil Radev.
At the conference, attended by European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, support for Bulgaria's adoption of the euro was reaffirmed. MEP Željana Zovko highlighted Croatia's successful transition to the Eurozone, emphasizing Bulgaria's favorable economic indicators and low inflation rate as prerequisites for membership.
Addressing concerns about Bulgaria's inflation criterion, Chobanov reiterated Bulgaria's stance of not relying on exceptions. Instead, he emphasized Bulgaria's dedication to demonstrating readiness through consistent actions and positions. With inflation showing signs of slowing down, optimism grows for Bulgaria's successful entry into the Eurozone.
Chobanov underscored the benefits of Eurozone membership, including participation in monetary policy decisions and enhanced sovereignty. MEP Emil Radev echoed Chobanov's sentiments, emphasizing Bulgaria's stability and fulfillment of other criteria for Eurozone accession.
However, Radev stressed the need for an explanatory campaign to educate the public about the benefits and challenges of Eurozone membership. As Bulgaria continues its journey towards Eurozone integration, stakeholders remain hopeful for a favorable outcome.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled plans to consolidate the National Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency into a single entity, marking a significant step towards streamlining financial operations in the country
At the end of 2023, household expenses increased by 19.1%, with the majority spent on food - approximately one-third of all expenditures. This is indicated by the data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
Atanas Pekanov, former Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds Management, has expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's chances of joining the Eurozone on January 1, 2025
The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has unveiled the latest inflation data for January 2024, shedding light on notable shifts in consumer prices across various sectors
According to the express estimates of the National Statistical Institute, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.
In a significant diplomatic engagement at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, Bulgaria's Finance Minister Asen Vassilev engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion