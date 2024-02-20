Bulgarian Mobile Users Face Price Hike as A1, Vivacom, and Yettel Raise Monthly Fees

In a move that will affect millions of Bulgarian mobile users, major telecom operators A1, Vivacom, and Yettel have announced significant increases in their monthly subscription fees, starting March 1st. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the rising costs of telecommunications services and the impact on consumers' wallets.

A1, one of Bulgaria's leading mobile operators, has revealed plans to raise its subscription plan fees by a substantial 9.5%. This decision, the company explained, was influenced by the average annual consumer price index published by the National Statistical Institute. Following suit, Vivacom, another prominent player in the Bulgarian telecom market, announced a slightly lower increase of 4.5% in its monthly fees. Similarly, Yettel has also opted for a 9.5% hike in its subscription charges.

For A1 customers, the new fees will come with additional benefits, including optional bonuses such as unlimited minutes and data, high-speed internet access, access to over 200 TV channels, and discounts on devices. The company also assured subscribers that contracts would include clauses allowing for reductions in monthly fees in the event of official deflation.

The decision by these telecom giants to raise prices has sparked concerns among Bulgarian lawmakers. Members of the ruling majority coalition have called for parliamentary intervention to counter what they perceive as cartel-like behavior among mobile operators. They argue that such unilateral price increases could disproportionately burden consumers and hinder efforts to promote affordable telecommunications services for all citizens.

The move also comes at a time when mobile connectivity is increasingly vital for everyday life, from communication and remote work to accessing essential services and information. With the cost of living already a concern for many Bulgarians, the prospect of higher mobile bills is likely to add further strain to household budgets.