Bulgarian Mobile Users Face Price Hike as A1, Vivacom, and Yettel Raise Monthly Fees

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise
A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians
In a move that will affect millions of Bulgarian mobile users, major telecom operators A1, Vivacom, and Yettel have announced significant increases in their monthly subscription fees, starting March 1st. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the rising costs of telecommunications services and the impact on consumers' wallets.
A1, one of Bulgaria's leading mobile operators, has revealed plans to raise its subscription plan fees by a substantial 9.5%. This decision, the company explained, was influenced by the average annual consumer price index published by the National Statistical Institute. Following suit, Vivacom, another prominent player in the Bulgarian telecom market, announced a slightly lower increase of 4.5% in its monthly fees. Similarly, Yettel has also opted for a 9.5% hike in its subscription charges.
For A1 customers, the new fees will come with additional benefits, including optional bonuses such as unlimited minutes and data, high-speed internet access, access to over 200 TV channels, and discounts on devices. The company also assured subscribers that contracts would include clauses allowing for reductions in monthly fees in the event of official deflation.
The decision by these telecom giants to raise prices has sparked concerns among Bulgarian lawmakers. Members of the ruling majority coalition have called for parliamentary intervention to counter what they perceive as cartel-like behavior among mobile operators. They argue that such unilateral price increases could disproportionately burden consumers and hinder efforts to promote affordable telecommunications services for all citizens.
The move also comes at a time when mobile connectivity is increasingly vital for everyday life, from communication and remote work to accessing essential services and information. With the cost of living already a concern for many Bulgarians, the prospect of higher mobile bills is likely to add further strain to household budgets.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month
Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants
Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, has announced a significant breakthrough in brain-computer interface technology
Minister of e-Government, Alexander Yolovski, has set an ambitious target for Bulgaria's digital future, aiming for around 52% of Bulgarians to possess basic digital skills by the end of the decade
In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists: women continue to face significant disparities in earnings compared to their male counterparts, with the latest data from the National Statistical Institute revealing a troubling trend
Bulgaria emerges as a standout performer in the European Union's automotive market, boasting the second-highest growth rate in new car sales
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion