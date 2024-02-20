World's Most Dangerous Hacker Ring Busted!

In a major international police operation, law enforcement agencies have successfully dismantled the infamous LockBit cybercriminal group, hailed as one of the most dangerous hacking organizations worldwide.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) announced its breakthrough in a statement, revealing that they managed to infiltrate LockBit's network and gain control over its operations. "The NCA took control of LockBit's services, compromising their entire criminal enterprise," the statement declared. It further highlighted the significant impact of LockBit's ransomware attacks, which targeted thousands of victims globally, resulting in billions of euros worth of losses.

Among the high-profile targets reportedly attacked by LockBit were the Royal Mail, Porton Down, and a nuclear submarine base, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

LockBit's modus operandi involved hacking into computer systems to steal sensitive data, which they would then threaten to release unless a substantial ransom was paid. In some instances, the group demanded staggering sums, such as the reported $120 million or £95 million in one case.

The crackdown on LockBit has resulted in seven arrests, with two individuals detained in both Poland and Ukraine. Additionally, five individuals have been charged, including two Russians - Mikhail Vasiliev, apprehended in Canada, and Ruslan Magomedovich Astamirov, currently held in the US.

