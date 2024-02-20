Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Urges Urgent Action to Address Military Challenges

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has voiced concerns over the critical state of the Bulgarian army, highlighting various issues ranging from resource shortages to personnel retention challenges. In a recent statement, President Radev emphasized the pressing need for comprehensive measures to address the deteriorating condition of the military amidst evolving security threats.

Addressing the complex security landscape shaped by ongoing conflicts near Bulgaria's borders such as the war in Ukraine, President Radev underscored the inadequacy of current efforts by both civilian and military leadership to ensure sufficient defense capabilities. He called attention to the alarming trend of personnel attrition, particularly among officers, due to factors such as unemployment and unfavorable working conditions.

President Radev stressed the urgency of implementing emergency measures to attract and retain talented individuals in the armed forces. He highlighted the necessity for legal reforms, increased investment in personnel, and enhanced working conditions to bolster motivation and professional development opportunities.

Regarding the recent controversy surrounding the appointment of a new foreign minister, President Radev emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional processes and coalition agreements. He expressed concern over political scandals undermining public trust and urged political leaders to prioritize national interests.

Commenting on the case involving Martin Bojanov, known as "the Notary," President Radev highlighted the need to uncover political dependencies associated with criminal networks influencing the judiciary. He called for transparency and accountability in addressing such issues to uphold the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev acknowledged uncertainty regarding his future in the post following a planned rotation within the government. Despite the ongoing discussions, Minister Tagarev emphasized the need for consensus on defense investment and military modernization efforts.

In a separate statement, Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defense, underscored the importance of investing in the armed forces and regional infrastructure to address defense challenges effectively. He emphasized the need for broad societal consensus on defense spending and leveraging NATO resources for collective security.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov clarified that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has submitted a comprehensive report detailing its achievements and completed tasks as outlined in the government's management program.

He acknowledged the possibility of individual discussions between ministers and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, regarding their future roles in the government following the upcoming cabinet rotation.

Stoyanov emphasized that, as of now, he has not engaged in any such discussions with either the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister. He reiterated his readiness to continue his duties if it aligns with the decisions made by the government's leadership and the political parties they represent.