Weather In Bulgaria On February 21: Cloudy With Occasional Light Rainfall

The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month.

During the night, it will be cloudy over most of the country, with light rain in some areas and snow in the mountains. The wind will be weak from the southwest. Minimum temperatures will mainly range between minus 1° and 4°, around 1° in Sofia. Tomorrow morning, mainly cloudy weather with light precipitation in some areas is expected. By afternoon, the cloudiness will gradually break up and decrease. The wind will be weak, with a light westerly wind in the Danubian Plain in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range between 9° and 14°, with around 10° expected in Sofia.

Over the mountains, cloudy conditions will prevail with occasional light snowfall in some areas, while below 1000-1200 meters, rain is expected. The wind will be moderate from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 2°C, and around minus 4°C at 2000 meters.

Cloudiness will be significant over the Black Sea Coast, with light rain in places. Clouds will break and decrease later this afternoon. A light, mostly westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 12°. The temperature of the seawater will be 6°-8°. The sea swell will be 2 points on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:16 a.m. and sets at 6:05 p.m., the daylength is 10 hours and 49 minutes. The moon sets at 6:03 a.m. and rises at 2:53 p.m. Moon phase: three days before a full moon.