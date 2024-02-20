52% Of Bulgarians Will Have Basic Digital Skills By The End Of The Decade

Minister of e-Government, Alexander Yolovski, has set an ambitious target for Bulgaria's digital future, aiming for around 52% of Bulgarians to possess basic digital skills by the end of the decade. This announcement came during the unveiling of the Consumers Digital Empowerment index for 2023.

Yolovski emphasized that while this percentage represents progress, it falls short of the European average goal of 80% of citizens equipped with basic digital competencies by 2030. He stressed the need for additional measures and proactive initiatives to bridge this gap effectively.

"The share of citizens equipped with essential digital skills is pivotal for Bulgaria's successful digital transition," stated Yolovski. He underscored the importance of investing in digital literacy across all segments of society as a primary objective in the years to come.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Yolovski reminded stakeholders of the deadline for submitting proposals and feedback on the draft National Strategic Roadmap for Digital Transformation and the updated version of the "Digital Transformation of Bulgaria" document for 2024-2030. These documents outline crucial pathways and objectives to realize Bulgaria's digital aspirations by the end of the decade.

Yolovski stressed the importance of flexibility and adaptability in achieving satisfactory outcomes in the digital sector. He emphasized the need for swift adjustments and proactive responses to emerging challenges to ensure Bulgaria remains on course towards its digital goals.