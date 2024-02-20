52% Of Bulgarians Will Have Basic Digital Skills By The End Of The Decade

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: 52% Of Bulgarians Will Have Basic Digital Skills By The End Of The Decade @Pixabay

Minister of e-Government, Alexander Yolovski, has set an ambitious target for Bulgaria's digital future, aiming for around 52% of Bulgarians to possess basic digital skills by the end of the decade. This announcement came during the unveiling of the Consumers Digital Empowerment index for 2023.

Yolovski emphasized that while this percentage represents progress, it falls short of the European average goal of 80% of citizens equipped with basic digital competencies by 2030. He stressed the need for additional measures and proactive initiatives to bridge this gap effectively.

"The share of citizens equipped with essential digital skills is pivotal for Bulgaria's successful digital transition," stated Yolovski. He underscored the importance of investing in digital literacy across all segments of society as a primary objective in the years to come.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Yolovski reminded stakeholders of the deadline for submitting proposals and feedback on the draft National Strategic Roadmap for Digital Transformation and the updated version of the "Digital Transformation of Bulgaria" document for 2024-2030. These documents outline crucial pathways and objectives to realize Bulgaria's digital aspirations by the end of the decade.

Yolovski stressed the importance of flexibility and adaptability in achieving satisfactory outcomes in the digital sector. He emphasized the need for swift adjustments and proactive responses to emerging challenges to ensure Bulgaria remains on course towards its digital goals.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Minister Yolovski, digital skills, Bulgaria, digital

Related Articles:

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

|

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

|

Weather In Bulgaria On February 21: Cloudy With Occasional Light Rainfall

|

Borissov Having Fun: No Cabinet Rotation On March 6!

|

Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

|

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On February 21: Cloudy With Occasional Light Rainfall

The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month

Society » Environment | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 20:33

Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:24

Elon Musk Reveals Breakthrough: Patient Controls Computer Mouse with Brain Chip!

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, has announced a significant breakthrough in brain-computer interface technology

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:51

Bulgarian Mobile Users Face Price Hike as A1, Vivacom, and Yettel Raise Monthly Fees

In a move that will affect millions of Bulgarian mobile users, major telecom operators A1, Vivacom, and Yettel have announced significant increases in their monthly subscription fees, starting March 1st

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Gender Pay Gap Widens in Bulgaria: Women Earn 12.6% Less Than Men

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists: women continue to face significant disparities in earnings compared to their male counterparts, with the latest data from the National Statistical Institute revealing a troubling trend

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:36

Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Car Sales, Second Highest Growth Rate in EU

Bulgaria emerges as a standout performer in the European Union's automotive market, boasting the second-highest growth rate in new car sales

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria