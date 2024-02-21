Bulgarian Kozloduy NPP Confirms Smooth Transition to Non-Russian Nuclear Fuel

Business » ENERGY | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Kozloduy NPP Confirms Smooth Transition to Non-Russian Nuclear Fuel @Wikimedia Commons

Amidst concerns surrounding energy security and the transition away from Russian nuclear fuel, the executive director of Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Valentin Nikolov, has reassured the public that there is no risk of operational disruptions.

Addressing fears of potential shutdowns, Nikolov affirmed that none of the operating units at the Kozloduy NPP are at risk of ceasing operations during the switch from Russian to alternative sources of fresh nuclear fuel.

The fifth unit of the Kozloduy NPP has already obtained authorization for a phased transition to fuel supplied by Westinghouse Electric, based in Sweden. Nikolov further emphasized that there are no anticipated delays in the delivery of this fuel, providing much-needed assurance regarding the continuity of operations.

Additionally, arrangements have been made with the French company "Framatom" for the provision of fresh nuclear fuel to the sixth unit of the Kozloduy NPP. However, as of present, this reactor possesses a sufficient fuel supply until 2029, with initial deliveries from "Framatom" expected post-2025.

The proactive measures undertaken by the Kozloduy NPP underscore Bulgaria's commitment to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition away from reliance on Russian nuclear fuel. By diversifying its sources of nuclear fuel and establishing agreements with reputable international suppliers, Bulgaria aims to bolster its energy security and mitigate potential risks associated with geopolitical tensions.

Tags: Bulgaria, Kozloduy NPP, nuclear fuel, energy security

