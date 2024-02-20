Gender Pay Gap Widens in Bulgaria: Women Earn 12.6% Less Than Men

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists: women continue to face significant disparities in earnings compared to their male counterparts, with the latest data from the National Statistical Institute revealing a troubling trend.

According to the institute's findings for the year 2022, women in Bulgaria receive an average of 12.6% lower remuneration than men, highlighting persistent gender inequality in the workforce. This figure marks a notable increase from the previous year, where the pay gap stood at 11.8% in favor of men.

Delving deeper into the data, the disparities become even more pronounced across various economic sectors. In the realm of financial and insurance activities, for instance, women face a staggering pay gap of over 30%, underscoring systemic inequities within these industries. Similarly, in the field of "Human health care and social work," women experience a substantial wage gap of 24%, further amplifying concerns about gender-based discrimination in remuneration.

While the data paints a concerning picture overall, there are notable exceptions where women outearn men. In administrative and auxiliary activities, women command a 20% higher remuneration, while in construction and real estate operations, the pay gap favors women by 16% and 10%, respectively. These outliers, however, do little to offset the pervasive gender pay gap prevalent across the broader labor market.