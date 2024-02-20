Gender Pay Gap Widens in Bulgaria: Women Earn 12.6% Less Than Men
In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists: women continue to face significant disparities in earnings compared to their male counterparts, with the latest data from the National Statistical Institute revealing a troubling trend.
According to the institute's findings for the year 2022, women in Bulgaria receive an average of 12.6% lower remuneration than men, highlighting persistent gender inequality in the workforce. This figure marks a notable increase from the previous year, where the pay gap stood at 11.8% in favor of men.
Delving deeper into the data, the disparities become even more pronounced across various economic sectors. In the realm of financial and insurance activities, for instance, women face a staggering pay gap of over 30%, underscoring systemic inequities within these industries. Similarly, in the field of "Human health care and social work," women experience a substantial wage gap of 24%, further amplifying concerns about gender-based discrimination in remuneration.
While the data paints a concerning picture overall, there are notable exceptions where women outearn men. In administrative and auxiliary activities, women command a 20% higher remuneration, while in construction and real estate operations, the pay gap favors women by 16% and 10%, respectively. These outliers, however, do little to offset the pervasive gender pay gap prevalent across the broader labor market.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Weather In Bulgaria On February 21: Cloudy With Occasional Light Rainfall
The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month
Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips
Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants
Elon Musk Reveals Breakthrough: Patient Controls Computer Mouse with Brain Chip!
Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, has announced a significant breakthrough in brain-computer interface technology
Bulgarian Mobile Users Face Price Hike as A1, Vivacom, and Yettel Raise Monthly Fees
In a move that will affect millions of Bulgarian mobile users, major telecom operators A1, Vivacom, and Yettel have announced significant increases in their monthly subscription fees, starting March 1st
52% Of Bulgarians Will Have Basic Digital Skills By The End Of The Decade
Minister of e-Government, Alexander Yolovski, has set an ambitious target for Bulgaria's digital future, aiming for around 52% of Bulgarians to possess basic digital skills by the end of the decade
Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Car Sales, Second Highest Growth Rate in EU
Bulgaria emerges as a standout performer in the European Union's automotive market, boasting the second-highest growth rate in new car sales