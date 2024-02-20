Mayor of Omurtag Arrested Amid Corruption Allegations, Suffers Heart Attack

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Mayor of Omurtag Arrested Amid Corruption Allegations, Suffers Heart Attack

The mayor of Omurtag, Eshref Eshrefov, was arrested during a police operation at the municipal administration, reported Nova TV.

Details surrounding Eshrefov's detention remain undisclosed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citing his emotional breakdown and subsequent heart attack.

Hospitalized and under guard, Eshrefov's condition is critical as authorities await the expiration of his 24-hour sentence to reveal the charges.

The arrest follows a State Agency "National Security" investigation into Eshrefov's alleged conflict of interest regarding public contracts and his father's involvement.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Omurtag, mayor, corruption, arrest

Related Articles:

PM: Bulgaria Rises from Corruption Depths

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov made a bold declaration, asserting that Bulgaria has made significant strides in combating corruption, lifting itself from the depths of corruption that plagued its transition years.

Politics | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Sofia Mayor Proposes Overhaul: Calls for New Chief Architect

Mayor Vasil Terziev of Sofia has voiced his intention to usher in a new era for the capital city by seeking a replacement for the current chief architect, Zdravko Zdravkov, who has held the position since 2016

Politics | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12

Bulgarian Fishing Vessel Released After Year-Long Detention in Romania

The Bulgarian fishing vessel "Iva-1" has been released after nearly a year of being under arrest in the Romanian port of Mangalia

Society | February 5, 2024, Monday // 11:39

BSP Raises Corruption Concerns in Radev's Caretaker Ministries

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has voiced suspicions of corruption within President Radev's caretaker cabinet, specifically targeting four ministries

Politics | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:16

Bulgaria Achieves Best Anti-Corruption Ranking in Over a Decade

In a notable shift, Bulgaria has received its highest score in the fight against corruption in more than a decade

Politics | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:14

Crime Watch: The Unseen Side of Sofia Revealed in New Data!

Recent data from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior reveals a noteworthy shift in crime statistics for the year 2023

Crime | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel

Politics » Diplomacy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:11

Navalny Memorial Billboards Erected Outside Russian Embassy in Sofia

Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:55

Borissov Having Fun: No Cabinet Rotation On March 6!

Boyko Borissov, the chairman of GERB, made an unexpected announcement during a live broadcast on "Facebook," revealing that the anticipated cabinet rotation between Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel on March 6 will not proceed as planned

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:32

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Urges Urgent Action to Address Military Challenges

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has voiced concerns over the critical state of the Bulgarian army, highlighting various issues ranging from resource shortages to personnel retention challenges

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 16:20

Meeting Putin: Controversy Surrounds Bulgarian Parties' Visit to Russia

A delegation comprising representatives from the "Vazrazhdane" and "ABV" parties has sparked controversy by visiting Russia upon the invitation of Vladimir Putin's ruling party, "United Russia"

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria