Mayor of Omurtag Arrested Amid Corruption Allegations, Suffers Heart Attack

The mayor of Omurtag, Eshref Eshrefov, was arrested during a police operation at the municipal administration, reported Nova TV.

Details surrounding Eshrefov's detention remain undisclosed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citing his emotional breakdown and subsequent heart attack.

Hospitalized and under guard, Eshrefov's condition is critical as authorities await the expiration of his 24-hour sentence to reveal the charges.

The arrest follows a State Agency "National Security" investigation into Eshrefov's alleged conflict of interest regarding public contracts and his father's involvement.