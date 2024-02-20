Celebrate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day with a Journey on the Historic Holiday Train!
A special holiday train will travel from Septemvri Station to Yakoruda and from Yakoruda to Septemvri Station to commemorate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day on March 3rd. This tradition of celebrating the holiday with a train journey along the narrow-gauge railway has become well-established.
This year, BDZ (Bulgarian State Railways) and the Civil Association “For the Narrow-Gauge Railway” plan a comprehensive program during the journey with the holiday train. The train will depart from Septemvri Station at 09:30 and arrive in Yakoruda at 13:10. The first stop during the holiday journey will be at Tsepina Station, where all passengers will have the opportunity to explore an exhibition reflecting the history of the railway line at the Narrow-Gauge Railway House-Museum. The next stop along the train's route will be at Velingrad Station, where a small surprise is expected for the passengers during their stay there.
Before arriving in Yakoruda, the train will make a stop at the highest station on the Balkan Peninsula, where all passengers will have the opportunity to capture the moment of their presence there with plenty of time for various photographs of the beautiful landscapes. Upon arrival in Yakoruda, a festive procession to the city center and an organized holiday program at the local community center and square are scheduled. The return journey of the train back to Septemvri will depart at 16:30 from Yakoruda, arriving at Septemvri Station at 19:26. A buffet car will also be included in the train composition for an even more enjoyable journey along the picturesque route of the narrow-gauge railway, crossing the Rila, Pirin, and the Rhodope Mountains.
The ticket price for the round-trip journey from Septemvri to Yakoruda and back is 33 BGN, including a reserved seat.
Tickets for these trains can be purchased from ticket and railway offices at all stations in the country, as well as online at www.bileti.bdz.bg. Seats in the narrow-gauge wagons and the quantity of tickets are limited.
