"Engineering Talks" Gathers The Engineering Community In Sofia
The first edition will take place on February 28 and will kick off a series of events aimed at fostering community development.
The global technology company Melexis, which operates in Bulgaria with a team of over 850 people, launched the Engineering Talks initiative. It represents a series of events, with its pilot edition scheduled for February 28 in Sofia.
Engineering Talks aims to bring together the engineering community in the field of electronics, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, sharing experiences, and fostering professional networking.
During the first event, Asparuh Grigorov, Senior System Architect at Melexis Bulgaria and specialist in functional safety will present the topic “Development of integrated circuits for current measurement in automotive applications”. With nearly 20 years of experience in microelectronics, Asparuh has held various positions and has worked on 5 of the company's product lines. He will discuss the principles of current measurement in microelectronics, as well as the applications of current sensors in electric vehicles. Asparuh will also talk about the architectures of integrated systems for current measurement and how to ensure functional safety.
You can find more information and reserve your spot for the pilot edition, which will take place at Hyperspace: www.melexis.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions
In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions
Celebrate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day with a Journey on the Historic Holiday Train!
A special holiday train will travel from Septemvri Station to Yakoruda and from Yakoruda to Septemvri Station to commemorate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day on March 3rd.
Bulgarian Kozloduy NPP Confirms Smooth Transition to Non-Russian Nuclear Fuel
Amidst concerns surrounding energy security and the transition away from Russian nuclear fuel, the executive director of Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Valentin Nikolov, has reassured the public that there is no risk of operational disrupt
Software Developed with Key Participation of Bulgarian IT Professionals Wins Awards Worldwide
For 25 years now, the global leader DocuWare has relied on Bulgarian IT professionals for the development of its document management and workflow automation system
Bulgaria Announces Merger of Customs and Revenue Agencies
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled plans to consolidate the National Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency into a single entity, marking a significant step towards streamlining financial operations in the country
Travel Alert: Lufthansa Strike Causes Flight Cancellations at Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport has issued warnings of canceled flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich due to a strike by Lufthansa's ground staff, causing significant disruptions to air travel