Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Car Sales, Second Highest Growth Rate in EU

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Car Sales, Second Highest Growth Rate in EU @Pixabay

Bulgaria emerges as a standout performer in the European Union's automotive market, boasting the second-highest growth rate in new car sales, according to data released by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Europe (ACEA).

With a remarkable increase of 24.4% in January compared to the same period last year, Bulgaria closely follows Croatia, which recorded a growth rate of 30.7%. Across the EU, new passenger car sales have surged by 12.1% since January 2023, signaling positive momentum in the industry.

An analysis of fuel preferences among new car buyers reveals a dynamic landscape: approximately 35% of new passenger cars run on petrol, while nearly 30% are hybrid vehicles. Diesel cars constitute 13.4% of the market share. Notably, electric cars command a significant portion, accounting for almost 11% of new purchases—a notable 9.5% increase from January 2023.

Despite the overall growth in electric vehicle adoption, Bulgaria faces a surprising trend: a 15% decline in demand for electric cars. This contrast underscores the complexity of consumer preferences and market dynamics within the automotive sector.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, new car sales, automotive industry

Related Articles:

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

|

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

|

Weather In Bulgaria On February 21: Cloudy With Occasional Light Rainfall

|

Borissov Having Fun: No Cabinet Rotation On March 6!

|

Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

|

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On February 21: Cloudy With Occasional Light Rainfall

The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month

Society » Environment | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 20:33

Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:24

Elon Musk Reveals Breakthrough: Patient Controls Computer Mouse with Brain Chip!

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, has announced a significant breakthrough in brain-computer interface technology

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:51

Bulgarian Mobile Users Face Price Hike as A1, Vivacom, and Yettel Raise Monthly Fees

In a move that will affect millions of Bulgarian mobile users, major telecom operators A1, Vivacom, and Yettel have announced significant increases in their monthly subscription fees, starting March 1st

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

52% Of Bulgarians Will Have Basic Digital Skills By The End Of The Decade

Minister of e-Government, Alexander Yolovski, has set an ambitious target for Bulgaria's digital future, aiming for around 52% of Bulgarians to possess basic digital skills by the end of the decade

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Gender Pay Gap Widens in Bulgaria: Women Earn 12.6% Less Than Men

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists: women continue to face significant disparities in earnings compared to their male counterparts, with the latest data from the National Statistical Institute revealing a troubling trend

Society | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria