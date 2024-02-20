Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership on February 26

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership on February 26

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has announced its intention to approve Sweden's NATO membership, marking a significant step in Stockholm's bid to join the defense alliance. The decision, reported by Reuters and the Financial Times, comes after Hungary's long-awaited endorsement, resolving a diplomatic standoff that delayed Sweden's accession to NATO.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Parliament, Mate Kocsis, leader of the parliamentary group on FIDESZ, formally requested a final vote on Sweden's NATO membership during the spring session of Parliament on February 26. The move signals Hungary's support for Sweden's inclusion as the 32nd member of the alliance.

Sweden's application to join NATO, initiated nearly two years ago in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, represents a historic policy shift for the Scandinavian nation. Despite initial delays and diplomatic tensions, Hungary's approval underscores a growing consensus within NATO regarding Sweden's membership.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hinted at the impending ratification during a recent address to supporters, expressing optimism that the dispute with Sweden would soon be resolved. The decision holds implications for broader economic and defense cooperation between Hungary and Sweden, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó suggesting discussions on deepening ties may occur during a potential visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Budapest.

The news of Hungary's parliamentary vote was welcomed by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, who emphasized Sweden's commitment to enhancing security cooperation within NATO. Reuters notes Hungary's existing military collaboration with Sweden, including the leasing of Gripen fighters manufactured by SAAB.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, Sweden, NATO, membership

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions

Business » Finance | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia

Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

China Offers Security Support to Hungary Amidst Strategic Realignments

China has extended its support to Hungary on public security matters, marking a significant development in their long-standing strategic partnership

World | February 19, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Global Outcry Over Navalny's Death: Leaders Blame the Kremlin

The world reacts with shock and condemnation following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in prison, triggering a wave of responses from global leaders

World | February 16, 2024, Friday // 16:01

Moscow Accuses West of Premature Conclusions Following Navalny's Death

Amidst global reactions to the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow has sharply criticized NATO countries for what it perceives as hasty judgments

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Mayor of Bulgarian Town Launches Referendum Amid Plans for NATO Troop Expansion

In a move that underscores the complexities of Bulgaria's evolving defense strategy, Yambol Mayor Valentin Revanski has announced plans to hold a local referendum regarding the proposed expansion of the Kabile barracks area to accommodate 2,000 NATO troop

Politics » Defense | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia

Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

EU Investigates TikTok: Formal Proceedings Begin

The European Commission has taken a significant step in its scrutiny of social media giant TikTok, initiating formal proceedings to investigate potential breaches of the Digital Services Act

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 17:15

Ursula von der Leyen Eyes Second Term as European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has declared her intention to seek a second term in office

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 15:16

Bulgarian FM Discussed Schengen Accession with EU Council Chief

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, engaged in a productive conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, regarding Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:20

EU Considers Naming Human Rights Sanctions Regime after Navalny

In a significant move aimed at honoring the legacy of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the European Union is deliberating naming its sanctions regime for human rights abuses after him, following his tragic death in prison

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 12:03

Latvian President Condemns Navalny's Death as Kremlin's Brutal Murder

In a bold statement following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death by the Russian prison services

World » EU | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria