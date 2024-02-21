Software Developed with Key Participation of Bulgarian IT Professionals Wins Awards Worldwide

For 25 years now, the global leader DocuWare has relied on Bulgarian IT professionals for the development of its document management and workflow automation system.

Last year, some of the most prestigious global awards for document management and workflow automation software solutions were awarded to developments involving a team of 125 Bulgarian professionals. Their work and achievements in the development of the product for the global leader DocuWare were recognized by various independent organizations in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and the USA.

The DocuWare system and ECM solutions are utilized by over 17,000 companies in more than 100 countries, with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. It enables efficient and secure management of documents and workflows. With DocuWare, users can draft, edit, and sign contracts electronically, archive information, documents, and correspondence, issue and track invoices, and collaborate with team members regardless of their location. It is suitable for organizations of various sizes, from small businesses to large corporations, and can be used in any environment – Cloud, On-Premise, or with a mobile version for different devices.

For the past 25 years, the Bulgarian team at Nemetschek Bulgaria, one of the first independent software companies in the country, has played a key role in the development of the DocuWare system. Selected as a trusted partner by the global leader, the majority of the software product is developed by the Bulgarian R&D team. The company also provides consultations, implementation, and support for the software as a local distributor. In 2020, a new support center for DocuWare customers was opened in Bulgaria. Thus, the entire cycle of activities is covered here – from system development, through offering and implementing it in the Bulgarian market, to providing technological consultancy to clients both domestically and in external markets.

“These awards undoubtedly serve as high recognition for the efforts and achievements of our team and the qualities of Bulgarian IT professionals in a broader sense. However, the greatest acknowledgment for us is the trust of our partners from DocuWare. A quarter of a century of sustainable collaboration with a global leader is a significant achievement in itself. But even more meaningful for us is our strategic role as a value-driven partner, rather than just an executor of specific tasks, and we are proud to have earned it”, explains Georgi Brashnarov, founder and CEO of Nemetschek Bulgaria.

“Our partnership with Nemetschek Bulgaria is very strong and close as if we work side by side. The team in Bulgaria plays a crucial role in the strategic development of the system and carries serious responsibilities. We can always rely on them, on their high level of professionalism, their deep knowledge of technology, and their ability to stay abreast of the latest trends. Their stability is evident even when facing tight deadlines and challenging tasks. Last but not least, the open and clear communication between us is of utmost importance”, summarizes Michael Berger, President of the DocuWare Group.

Since 1999, the collaboration between DocuWare and Nemetschek Bulgaria has been gradually expanding. In 2003, specifically, the Bulgarian team was chosen to develop a new generation of the product. Following the successful implementation of the project, local specialists have been responsible for the core of the system ever since. They were also the main driving force behind migrating DocuWare to the Cloud environment 12 years ago.

“At that time, it was indeed a new technology, and we were pioneers in the sector. It was truly bold of DocuWare to place their trust in us because the segment is very conservative. People demand full security for their documents. However, it turned out to be a strategically important choice with a vision for the future, as it provided a competitive advantage. Even the awards we receive now reflect our achievements in this direction”, recounts Stanimir Atanasov, Director of the DocuWare division at Nemetschek Bulgaria.

As of today, the utilization of AI capabilities is pivotal for the development of the product. This can provide solutions for time-consuming tasks that do not bring significant value and are still performed manually. An example of this is document indexing and metadata addition.

Since 2000, the DocuWare system has been successfully offered and implemented in our market by Nemetschek Bulgaria. The solutions are used by a variety of organizations, including Bulgarian and international companies from various industries, banks and financial institutions, governmental bodies and municipalities, libraries, universities, and others.

