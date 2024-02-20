Meeting Putin: Controversy Surrounds Bulgarian Parties' Visit to Russia
A delegation comprising representatives from the "Vazrazhdane" and "ABV" parties has sparked controversy by visiting Russia upon the invitation of Vladimir Putin's ruling party, "United Russia."
The visit, which included participation in a forum dedicated to "the fight against the modern practices of neo-colonialism," saw speeches delivered by members of both parties advocating for the independence of all nations and condemning forms of colonialism and neocolonialism. Notably, Kosta Stoyanov and Angel Georgiev from "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) and Rumen Petkov and Vladimir Marinov from "ABV" (ABC) echoed similar sentiments during their addresses at the forum.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the need to combat aggressive manifestations of neo-colonialism, a stance often used by Moscow to justify its actions, particularly regarding Ukraine.
The delegation's visit to Russia has elicited reactions within Bulgaria, with concerns raised about the optics of cozying up to Putin's party amidst tensions between Bulgaria and Russia. Following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Bulgaria was designated as an enemy state by Russia.
Critics have voiced apprehensions about the visit, highlighting recent events in Russia, including the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the crackdown on protestors, as indicative of the authoritarian nature of Putin's regime.
In response to criticisms, the "Vazrazhdane" party has defended its engagement in international dialogue, pointing out recent visits to other countries such as Hungary and Moldova aimed at fostering cooperation on European policy issues.
The party also announced an upcoming visit from a delegation of German deputies from "Alternative for Germany", further underlining its commitment to international engagement and diplomacy.
