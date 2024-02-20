Serbia Stands Firm: Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Despite Western Pressure

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Serbia Stands Firm: Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Despite Western Pressure @Wikimedia Commons

In a resolute stance against mounting Western pressure, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has affirmed Serbia's commitment to maintaining an independent foreign policy, particularly regarding its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia. Speaking in an interview with TASS, Vucic emphasized Serbia's solidarity with Russia, citing historical ties and shared experiences.

Amid the conflict in Ukraine, Vucic acknowledged Serbia's condemnation of the violence while reiterating its principled stance against punitive measures targeting Russia. "We indicated that our position is not to introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation," Vucic stated, underscoring Serbia's empathy towards the Russian people and its aversion to imposing punitive measures.

Highlighting Serbia's distinct position within Europe, Vucic noted that Serbia stands alone as the only country on the continent that has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russia. He emphasized that discussions surrounding sanctions against Russia dominate international forums where Serbia is present, underscoring the significance of its principled stance.

Vucic's remarks come as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, prompting reflection on the divergent approaches adopted by European nations towards Russia. "You have many friends in Europe, but they all imposed sanctions against you (Russia). The only country that did not introduce sanctions is little Serbia," Vucic pointed out.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Russia, sanctions, foreign policy

Related Articles:

Ecuador's U-Turn: Russia's Diplomatic Strategy Foils US Weapons Transfer Plan

Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts

World » Russia | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:14

Day 727 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Avdiivka Russia Turns Its Attention To The South

Day 727 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:27

Meeting Putin: Controversy Surrounds Bulgarian Parties' Visit to Russia

A delegation comprising representatives from the "Vazrazhdane" and "ABV" parties has sparked controversy by visiting Russia upon the invitation of Vladimir Putin's ruling party, "United Russia"

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia

Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

Day 726 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Investigates Alleged Executions Of Soldiers In Avdiivka

Day 726 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2024, Monday // 11:21

Day 725 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Vowed That Kyiv Would Regain Its Lost Territories

Day 725 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greek Farmers Mobilize: Tractors Converge on Athens for Protest

Farmers from across Greece are converging on Athens to protest against government policies, with tractors leading the way in a mass demonstration expected to cause road closures and disruptions

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Historic Moment: Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage!

In a historic move, Greece has passed a landmark bill legalizing same-sex marriage, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

World » Southeast Europe | February 16, 2024, Friday // 09:15

Gunman Kills Three in Athens Office Shooting Before Taking His Own Life

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Athens today as a gunman, identified as a 70-year-old man of Egyptian origin, unleashed a deadly attack at the office of a shipping company

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2024, Monday // 14:27

Currency Clash in Kosovo: Euro Imposed, Stirring Tensions with Serbia

Amidst a complex geopolitical landscape, Kosovo has made a pivotal decision to exclusively adopt the euro as its official currency in the northern regions, replacing the long-standing usage of Serbian dinars

World » Southeast Europe | February 4, 2024, Sunday // 12:57

North Macedonia: President Pendarovski Criticizes Opposition's Anti-Bulgarian Stance

President Stevo Pendarovski of North Macedonia has provided a comprehensive assessment of the political dynamics surrounding the crucial issue of constitutional changes in the country

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

North Macedonia Goes Full 1984: Appoints Language Proofreaders In Institutions

North Macedonia will appoint language proofreaders in official institutions and state bodies to check all materials coming out of them for correct use of the Macedonian language

World » Southeast Europe | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria