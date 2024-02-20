The Case Against Bulgarian Princess Kalina Begins Today (UPDATED)

The daughter of Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gothа – Kalina was caught driving with 1.5 % alcohol content, after a minor accident with no casualties back in August 2023.

Update: The court postponed the case of Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gothа to March. This was confirmed by the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia. Only the defense attorney appeared at the case scheduled for today.

The court in Samokov will hold the first hearing on the case against Princess Kalina after the incident in Borovets during the summer. If found guilty of driving under the influence, Princess Kalina could be sentenced to imprisonment for a period ranging from 1 to 3 years and fined between 200 and 1000 leva.

The Ministry of Interior (MVR) initially announced that police officers accompanied Kalina to provide a blood sample. However, later the prosecution stated that she refused to provide a blood sample, and the breathalyzer showed 1.5 % alcohol - this is the result that she will be presented to court.

The incident occurred in Borovets on August 19 last year, and the police confiscated the car involved in the accident.