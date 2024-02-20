The Case Against Bulgarian Princess Kalina Begins Today (UPDATED)
The daughter of Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gothа – Kalina was caught driving with 1.5 % alcohol content, after a minor accident with no casualties back in August 2023.
Update: The court postponed the case of Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gothа to March. This was confirmed by the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia. Only the defense attorney appeared at the case scheduled for today.
The court in Samokov will hold the first hearing on the case against Princess Kalina after the incident in Borovets during the summer. If found guilty of driving under the influence, Princess Kalina could be sentenced to imprisonment for a period ranging from 1 to 3 years and fined between 200 and 1000 leva.
The Ministry of Interior (MVR) initially announced that police officers accompanied Kalina to provide a blood sample. However, later the prosecution stated that she refused to provide a blood sample, and the breathalyzer showed 1.5 % alcohol - this is the result that she will be presented to court.
The incident occurred in Borovets on August 19 last year, and the police confiscated the car involved in the accident.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips
Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants
Another Absurd: Teenager Crashes Car into School Fence, Injuring Classmate in Sofia
In a shocking incident outside the "Lomonosov" National Vocational High School for Precision Technology and Optics in Sofia, an 18-year-old boy without a license collided with his peer, ultimately crashing his vehicle into the school's fence
Kazanlak Blast: Truck that Exploded Near Bulgarian Military Plant was Carrying Ether
Late last night, a truck carrying a staggering 14 tons of ether exploded in the parking lot of the customs office in Kazanlak, Bulgaria
Collision Shuts Down Road to Greece in Bulgaria's Kresnen Gorge
An accident involving a heavy truck and a car has resulted in the closure of the road leading to Greece in the Kresnen Gorge area, affecting traffic in both directions
BREAKING: Truck Exploded Near Arsenal Military Plant in Bulgaria (UPDATED)
A truck explosion has rocked the town of Kazanlak in Bulgaria
Tragic Incident: Woman Fatally Struck by Train Near Stara Zagora
A fatal accident occurred near Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, when a woman was struck and killed by a passenger train traveling from Stara Zagora to Yambol.