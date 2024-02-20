Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia Peter Szijjártó @Wikimedia Commons

Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced Hungary's decision in Brussels, stating, "We have removed all elements of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia that were damaging to Hungary's national interest."

The EU's sanctions are aimed at targeting approximately 200 individuals and organizations allegedly involved in actions detrimental to Ukraine's sovereignty. These measures entail freezing financial assets and imposing travel bans on those listed. The EU aims to implement the sanctions ahead of February 24, marking the two-year anniversary of the commencement of the conflict.

Szijjártó's statement highlights Hungary's willingness to align with EU consensus on addressing the crisis in Ukraine, signaling a departure from previous objections. However, he also revealed Hungary's reservations regarding the forthcoming 14th package of sanctions, citing concerns over the potential negative impact on the EU's competitiveness.

The decision to lift the veto reflects Hungary's recognition of the urgency in addressing the ongoing conflict and aligning with broader EU efforts to exert pressure on Russia. However, the debate surrounding the effectiveness of sanctions and their implications for regional dynamics continues to be a subject of contention within the EU.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, EU, sanctions, Russia

Related Articles:

Ecuador's U-Turn: Russia's Diplomatic Strategy Foils US Weapons Transfer Plan

|

Day 727 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Avdiivka Russia Turns Its Attention To The South

|

Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Car Sales, Second Highest Growth Rate in EU

|

Meeting Putin: Controversy Surrounds Bulgarian Parties' Visit to Russia

|

Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership on February 26

|

Serbia Stands Firm: Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Despite Western Pressure

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership on February 26

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has announced its intention to approve Sweden's NATO membership, marking a significant step in Stockholm's bid to join the defense alliance

World » EU | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:25

EU Investigates TikTok: Formal Proceedings Begin

The European Commission has taken a significant step in its scrutiny of social media giant TikTok, initiating formal proceedings to investigate potential breaches of the Digital Services Act

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 17:15

Ursula von der Leyen Eyes Second Term as European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has declared her intention to seek a second term in office

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 15:16

Bulgarian FM Discussed Schengen Accession with EU Council Chief

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, engaged in a productive conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, regarding Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:20

EU Considers Naming Human Rights Sanctions Regime after Navalny

In a significant move aimed at honoring the legacy of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the European Union is deliberating naming its sanctions regime for human rights abuses after him, following his tragic death in prison

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 12:03

Latvian President Condemns Navalny's Death as Kremlin's Brutal Murder

In a bold statement following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death by the Russian prison services

World » EU | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria