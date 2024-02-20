Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia
Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced Hungary's decision in Brussels, stating, "We have removed all elements of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia that were damaging to Hungary's national interest."
The EU's sanctions are aimed at targeting approximately 200 individuals and organizations allegedly involved in actions detrimental to Ukraine's sovereignty. These measures entail freezing financial assets and imposing travel bans on those listed. The EU aims to implement the sanctions ahead of February 24, marking the two-year anniversary of the commencement of the conflict.
Szijjártó's statement highlights Hungary's willingness to align with EU consensus on addressing the crisis in Ukraine, signaling a departure from previous objections. However, he also revealed Hungary's reservations regarding the forthcoming 14th package of sanctions, citing concerns over the potential negative impact on the EU's competitiveness.
The decision to lift the veto reflects Hungary's recognition of the urgency in addressing the ongoing conflict and aligning with broader EU efforts to exert pressure on Russia. However, the debate surrounding the effectiveness of sanctions and their implications for regional dynamics continues to be a subject of contention within the EU.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership on February 26
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has announced its intention to approve Sweden's NATO membership, marking a significant step in Stockholm's bid to join the defense alliance
EU Investigates TikTok: Formal Proceedings Begin
The European Commission has taken a significant step in its scrutiny of social media giant TikTok, initiating formal proceedings to investigate potential breaches of the Digital Services Act
Ursula von der Leyen Eyes Second Term as European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has declared her intention to seek a second term in office
Bulgarian FM Discussed Schengen Accession with EU Council Chief
Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, engaged in a productive conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, regarding Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area
EU Considers Naming Human Rights Sanctions Regime after Navalny
In a significant move aimed at honoring the legacy of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the European Union is deliberating naming its sanctions regime for human rights abuses after him, following his tragic death in prison
Latvian President Condemns Navalny's Death as Kremlin's Brutal Murder
In a bold statement following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death by the Russian prison services