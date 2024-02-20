Hungary Relents: Lifts Veto on EU Sanctions Against Russia

Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced Hungary's decision in Brussels, stating, "We have removed all elements of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia that were damaging to Hungary's national interest."

The EU's sanctions are aimed at targeting approximately 200 individuals and organizations allegedly involved in actions detrimental to Ukraine's sovereignty. These measures entail freezing financial assets and imposing travel bans on those listed. The EU aims to implement the sanctions ahead of February 24, marking the two-year anniversary of the commencement of the conflict.

Szijjártó's statement highlights Hungary's willingness to align with EU consensus on addressing the crisis in Ukraine, signaling a departure from previous objections. However, he also revealed Hungary's reservations regarding the forthcoming 14th package of sanctions, citing concerns over the potential negative impact on the EU's competitiveness.

The decision to lift the veto reflects Hungary's recognition of the urgency in addressing the ongoing conflict and aligning with broader EU efforts to exert pressure on Russia. However, the debate surrounding the effectiveness of sanctions and their implications for regional dynamics continues to be a subject of contention within the EU.