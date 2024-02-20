Julian Assange's Fate Hangs in Balance as Royal Court Considers US Extradition

February 20, 2024
The Royal Court in London is set to deliberate on the future of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, with hearings scheduled today and tomorrow regarding the US extradition request for the Australian journalist.

Assange faces accusations of stealing and disseminating classified information pertaining to the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as allegedly endangering the lives of confidential sources.

His legal saga began when British authorities arrested him in 2019 after he spent seven years seeking asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations, which he denies.

If the extradition request is granted, Assange could potentially face a staggering 175-year prison sentence in the United States.

The case has garnered widespread attention and sparked debates over press freedom, government transparency, and the limits of journalistic responsibility.

In a show of solidarity, protests in support of Assange are slated to take place today in various cities across Europe, underscoring the divisive nature of his legal battle and the broader implications it holds for whistleblowers and the media.

