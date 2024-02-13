Travel Alert: Lufthansa Strike Causes Flight Cancellations at Sofia Airport

Sofia Airport has issued warnings of canceled flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich due to a strike by Lufthansa's ground staff, causing significant disruptions to air travel.

Travelers are urged to immediately reach out to the airline and stay updated through the airport's website for information regarding alternative flight options.

The strike action has resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of Lufthansa flights scheduled for today and tomorrow, impacting the travel plans of over 100,000 passengers.

The unions representing Lufthansa's approximately 25,000 ground staff members are demanding a significant 12.5% pay increase, citing various factors including the rising cost of living.

In response, the airline management has offered a 10% pay rise, indicating a significant gap between the demands of the unions and the proposed solution.

This strike marks the second industrial action taken by Lufthansa this year, underscoring the ongoing tensions between the company's management and its workforce.