Bulgarian PM Denkov's BBC Interview: F-16s, Russia, and EU Defense

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise
A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians
In an interview on the BBC's "HARDTalk" program, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed a range of pressing issues concerning Bulgaria's defense, foreign policy, and democracy.
Denkov began by addressing Bulgaria's defense spending and the acquisition of American F-16 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force. Amidst Europe's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, Denkov emphasized the importance of cooperation with the United States and other allies to strengthen collective security.
Responding to inquiries regarding potential circumvention of sanctions against Russia, Denkov underscored Bulgaria's commitment to upholding European regulations while acknowledging the need for broader cooperation at the European level to address such challenges effectively.
Regarding concerns surrounding the activities of "Lukoil - Neftokhim," Denkov emphasized the importance of evidence-based claims and highlighted the complexities of addressing such issues within the framework of European regulations.
Reflecting on Europe's readiness to ensure its own defense, Denkov echoed calls for increased defense spending and enhanced integration of military forces to better prepare for diverse security threats. He stressed the importance of collaboration with the US and other allies, emphasizing the collective strength derived from cooperation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel
Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party
Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria
Boyko Borissov, the chairman of GERB, made an unexpected announcement during a live broadcast on "Facebook," revealing that the anticipated cabinet rotation between Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel on March 6 will not proceed as planned
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has voiced concerns over the critical state of the Bulgarian army, highlighting various issues ranging from resource shortages to personnel retention challenges
The mayor of Omurtag, Eshref Eshrefov, was arrested during a police operation at the municipal administration
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion