Bulgarian PM Denkov's BBC Interview: F-16s, Russia, and EU Defense

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Denkov's BBC Interview: F-16s, Russia, and EU Defense Nikolai Denkov

In an interview on the BBC's "HARDTalk" program, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed a range of pressing issues concerning Bulgaria's defense, foreign policy, and democracy.

Denkov began by addressing Bulgaria's defense spending and the acquisition of American F-16 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force. Amidst Europe's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, Denkov emphasized the importance of cooperation with the United States and other allies to strengthen collective security.

Responding to inquiries regarding potential circumvention of sanctions against Russia, Denkov underscored Bulgaria's commitment to upholding European regulations while acknowledging the need for broader cooperation at the European level to address such challenges effectively.

Regarding concerns surrounding the activities of "Lukoil - Neftokhim," Denkov emphasized the importance of evidence-based claims and highlighted the complexities of addressing such issues within the framework of European regulations.

Reflecting on Europe's readiness to ensure its own defense, Denkov echoed calls for increased defense spending and enhanced integration of military forces to better prepare for diverse security threats. He stressed the importance of collaboration with the US and other allies, emphasizing the collective strength derived from cooperation.

Tags: Bulgaria, Defense spending, F-16 Jets, European Security

