Hristo Gadjev, the chairman of Bulgaria's parliamentary committee on defense, has unveiled plans for Bulgarian involvement in repairing Ukrainian helicopters. In an interview with BNR, Gadjev confirmed that negotiations are underway for Bulgarian company "Terem-Letets" to undertake the repair work, marking a significant step in Bulgaria's efforts to support Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

The revelation stemmed from a question posed by MP Ivo Ruschev to the Minister of Defense, prompting further discussion about Bulgaria's role in aiding Ukraine. While the Ministry of Defense has neither confirmed nor denied Bulgaria's leadership in the talks, Gadjev emphasized the potential economic benefits for Bulgaria and the importance of assisting Ukraine in maintaining its military capabilities.

According to Gadjev, the proposed contract involves the export of helicopter repair services from Ukraine to Bulgaria, extending beyond the repair of Ukrainian helicopters to support other countries as well. The draft contract outlines a partnership between "Terem-Letets" and a Ukrainian helicopter repair company, spanning 30 years and focusing on repairing "Mi" type helicopters and their modifications.

Despite the commercial nature of "Terem-Letets," the Ministry of Defense asserts that its activities do not constitute state or public action, making disclosure of details challenging. Nevertheless, Defense Minister Tagarev stressed the company's obligation to maintain its operational capacity.

Bulgaria's commitment to assisting Ukraine in repairing military equipment dates back to a parliamentary decision in 2022. However, concerns raised by the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia in 2023 underscore the geopolitical tensions surrounding such initiatives, particularly regarding the destination of upgraded helicopters.