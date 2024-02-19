Widow of Alexei Navalny Blames Putin for His Death

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission.

In a heartfelt video statement released today, Navalnaya declared, "I will continue to fight for the freedom of our country. I call on you to stand by me." She directly blamed Putin for her husband's demise, stating, "Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children. Putin took away the most precious thing I ever had - the closest and most loved man. Somewhere in a prison beyond the Arctic Circle, Putin killed not only Alexei Navalny as a person, he wanted to kill our hope, our freedom, and our future."

Navalny, aged 47, passed away in a high-security colony in the Arctic, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.

Amidst growing international condemnation of Navalny's death, it was revealed that Germany has summoned the Russian ambassador to Berlin. A spokesman for the federal foreign ministry announced the move, citing concerns over the circumstances surrounding Navalny's demise.

Germany's stance reflects broader criticism of the Russian government's handling of Navalny's case and its treatment of dissent. The German Foreign Ministry has condemned what it sees as politically motivated trials against Navalny and other critics of the Russian regime. Additionally, it has raised alarm over the inhumane conditions in Russian prisons, painting a picture of a justice system that ruthlessly stifles opposition and suppresses freedom of expression.