Weather on February 20: Significant Cloudiness Over The Country

During the night and tomorrow, we expect significant cloudiness, but precipitation will be light and only in certain areas of the mountain regions. The wind will be moderate to light from the northwest, and in Eastern Bulgaria, it will be from the south-southwest. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 2° and 3°, while maximum temperatures will range between 8° and 13°. In Sofia, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 1°, with a maximum of around 8°.

The atmospheric pressure will increase and will be higher than average for the month.

Along the Black Sea coast, significant cloudiness is expected with almost no precipitation. In the morning hours along the southern coast, visibility will be reduced. A light to moderate south-southwesterly wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 5°C and 8°C. The temperature of the seawater is 7°C to 8°C. Sea swell will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

Over the mountains, there will be significant cloudiness, with light snowfall in some areas and rain below about 1000 meters. The wind will be moderate to light from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 1°C, and at 2000 meters, it will be around -1°C.