Bulgarian Rock Band “B.T.R” Will Be On European Tour

The European tour of “B.T.R.” starts on May 30th in Vienna and will continue to Zurich, Lyon, Bordeaux, Pamplona, Madrid, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Karlsruhe, Luxembourg, Brussels, and Amsterdam, as announced by the band's team.

The band will also visit seven cities in Bulgaria. The Bulgarian tour begins on June 27th in Stara Zagora, followed by August 2nd in Varna, August 9th in Burgas, August 14th in Plovdiv, August 28th in Pleven, and August 29th in Veliko Tarnovo. The finale will take place on November 20th at Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

Alongside the tour, the musicians are also working on their first concert album, which is expected to be released this year, along with an anniversary vinyl and CD titled “30 Years B.T.R.” from their joint concert with the symphony orchestra of the “Konstantin Kisimov” theater in Veliko Tarnovo, under the baton of Maestro Georgi Patrikov.

The band released a music video for their new single “Words Without Lies”. The arrangement is by B.T.R., and the director is Boyan Karamfilov.