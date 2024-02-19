INSAIT: Bulgaria Launches Innovative Scholarship Program to Cultivate Tech Leaders

Today, a new scholarship program in the field of mathematics and informatics was presented. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov participated in the official announcement of the program aimed at developing technological leaders at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies (INSAIT). The presentation also involved the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, the scientific director of INSAIT, Prof. Martin Vachev, the Rector of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” Georgi Valchev, and the Dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics at Sofia University, Prof. Maya Stoyanova.

The program is funded with 1 million BGN from the business sector in the first year, expected to support around ten students. Each of them is allocated 72,000 BGN for their four-year academic period, and paid internships will also be provided. The following year, the number of students may increase to between 15 and 20, aiming to attract more young talents from Bulgaria.

“This is a historic event in terms of introducing the best global practices into Bulgarian higher education, largely due to the efforts of the INSAIT team and the support they receive from various sides”, stated Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov at the Council of Ministers during the official announcement of the new scholarship program.

Professor Martin Vachev stated that the program aims to retain the most talented students in Bulgaria and provide them with the opportunity to develop at a global level.

“This is a highly significant event for the development of the higher education and science ecosystem”, emphasized Minister Tsokov. According to him, this initiative connects a leading Bulgarian university and one of the most innovative scientific institutes with the business sector, which is precisely the model for the future development of higher education.

“What is extremely important is that through the program, it is demonstrated that young, talented individuals who dedicate their time to education should be provided with the necessary conditions to do so. The business sector seeks recruits from the student years, and the business and its partners provide opportunities for students to study fundamental disciplines”, said Prof. Georgi Valchev, the Rector of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”.