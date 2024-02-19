Ursula von der Leyen Eyes Second Term as European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has declared her intention to seek a second term in office. The announcement came during a meeting of her political party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Berlin. Von der Leyen emphasized that she enjoys the backing of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). Both parties are integral members of the European People's Party (EPP), which presently holds the most seats in the European Parliament.

Traditionally, the President of the European Commission hails from the largest European party, a position currently held by the EPP. With European elections scheduled for June, opinion polls indicate a likelihood that the EPP will maintain its status as the largest party. This favorable scenario enhances von der Leyen's prospects for securing a second term as Commission President. The EPP is slated to convene for its party congress in Bucharest at the beginning of March, where von der Leyen will be officially nominated as the EPP candidate for the Commission presidency.

Von der Leyen's decision to seek reelection does not come as a surprise. Speculation suggests that if she secures a second term, she may implement changes to certain EC policies, particularly those related to the Green Deal, and prioritize European security initiatives. During the Munich Security Conference last week, von der Leyen hinted at her intention to propose the establishment of a new role within the European Commission — that of European Commissioner for Security.