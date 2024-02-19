BREAKING: Kids Kidnapped During Dupnitsa Car Theft

Crime | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:40
A shocking incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa today, sending waves of concern throughout the community. At approximately noon, two children were abducted during a car theft, leaving residents on edge and authorities scrambling to respond.

Police teams swiftly mobilized in response to the distressing situation, launching a desperate search for the stolen vehicle and its young occupants. After a tense search, the stolen car was located. Thankfully, the children were found safe and in good condition, offering some relief to worried family members and concerned citizens.

In a swift and decisive action, law enforcement apprehended the perpetrator responsible for the brazen crime. The suspect was taken into custody.

While details surrounding the incident remain scarce, unofficial reports suggest that the perpetrator may suffer from mental illness.

