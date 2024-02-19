Bulgarian FM Discussed Schengen Accession with EU Council Chief

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, engaged in a productive conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, regarding Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.

In a social media post, Gabriel expressed her gratitude to Michel for his support in Bulgaria's efforts to join the Schengen Zone. The discussion between the two leaders also touched upon other significant topics, including the Eurozone, the agenda for the upcoming European Council meeting in March, and European elections.

Gabriel emphasized the constructive nature of the dialogue and the shared commitment to collaborating on strategic issues vital for both Bulgaria and Europe. The meeting took place as Gabriel participates in a gathering of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

