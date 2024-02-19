Another Absurd: Teenager Crashes Car into School Fence, Injuring Classmate in Sofia

In a shocking incident outside the "Lomonosov" National Vocational High School for Precision Technology and Optics in Sofia, an 18-year-old boy without a license collided with his peer, ultimately crashing his vehicle into the school's fence.

According to reports from Nova TV, the collision left the victim with injuries to his arm and leg, necessitating immediate medical attention. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured student to the "Pirogov" emergency hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the accident remain under investigation, with authorities probing into the events that led to the reckless driving and subsequent collision.