Another Absurd: Teenager Crashes Car into School Fence, Injuring Classmate in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:16
Bulgaria: Another Absurd: Teenager Crashes Car into School Fence, Injuring Classmate in Sofia

In a shocking incident outside the "Lomonosov" National Vocational High School for Precision Technology and Optics in Sofia, an 18-year-old boy without a license collided with his peer, ultimately crashing his vehicle into the school's fence.

According to reports from Nova TV, the collision left the victim with injuries to his arm and leg, necessitating immediate medical attention. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured student to the "Pirogov" emergency hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the accident remain under investigation, with authorities probing into the events that led to the reckless driving and subsequent collision.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: teenager, car, school, sofia.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria