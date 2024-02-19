Israeli Defence Minister: Hamas Commanders' Confidence Wanes as Surrenders Increase

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the operational situation at the IDF's Southern Command HQ on Sunday. During the briefing, he remarked that Gazans are losing confidence in their leaders. The commanders provided updates on operational activities in Gaza, particularly focusing on operations near Nasser Hospital. They also outlined plans for combating Hamas units in central Gaza and the Rafah region.

Gallant highlighted the success of intensified military efforts in Khan Yunis, noting that around 200 militants surrendered at Nasser Hospital, while others gave up at Amal Hospital. He emphasized that these actions indicate a loss of morale among Hamas fighters, who faced the IDF without resistance, opting to surrender rather than fight. Gallant observed that Hamas leadership lacks confidence in its commanders, both on the ground and abroad, suggesting internal discord within the organization.

He asserted that the Khan Yunis brigade has been effectively neutralized, leaving Hamas forces primarily concentrated in central Gaza and Rafah. Gallant expressed confidence in the IDF's ability to dismantle Hamas's military infrastructure entirely, as there is no external support available to bolster the organization. He concluded that the collapse of Hamas as a military force is imminent, pending further action by the IDF.