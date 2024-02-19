Bulgarian Minister of Health Calls for Action Against Doctors in Pirogov Hospital Scandal

“I anticipate the revocation of medical licenses and urge the Bulgarian Medical Association to intervene in the case of the recording from 'Pirogov,' where emergency room physicians are heard issuing threats against Danae's relatives”, stated Minister of Health, Professor Hristo Hinkov in BTV studio.

The minister's comment is related to the scandalous words uttered by a doctor from Pirogov Hospital: “Everything possible must be done to make these people feel pain”, as heard in the leaked recording from journalist Valya Akchieva's investigation.

“What has been said is terrible. This cannot be a doctor. It's a form of sadistic pleasure to expect that people who have suffered pain will continue to experience it. There is an ethics commission at the Bulgarian Medical Union, and I expect that it will finally take a serious stance and may decide to revoke the medical license of this individual. A serious investigation should be conducted into such statements, speaking with this person by the Commission on Medical Ethics, and it should propose at least temporarily revoking their rights”, said Minister Hinkov.

Last week Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria initiated pre-trial proceedings regarding Danaya’s case. It concerns a death caused by either ignorance or negligent execution, constituting increased danger. The prosecution will investigate the period from April 28th to May 9th, 2023, when the girl's death occurred.

Protests were held in several cities on Friday under the slogan“Get The Mafia Out Of Healthcare!”.