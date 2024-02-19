EU Considers Naming Human Rights Sanctions Regime after Navalny

In a significant move aimed at honoring the legacy of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the European Union is deliberating naming its sanctions regime for human rights abuses after him, following his tragic death in prison. The proposal was put forward by the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, ahead of the scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

Ministers are set to engage in discussions with Navalny's widow, Yulia, who was present at the Munich Security Conference when news of her husband's demise was announced by Russian authorities. The proposal to name the human rights sanctions regime after Navalny underscores the EU's commitment to upholding human rights principles and seeking justice for victims of abuses.

The human rights sanctions regime, akin to the US Magnitsky sanctions, is designed to target individuals and entities involved in serious human rights violations. Named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who tragically died in custody after enduring torture, these sanctions have been enforced since 2020, serving as a powerful tool to hold perpetrators of human rights abuses accountable.

By considering this symbolic gesture, the EU aims to honor Navalny's courage and dedication to advocating for human rights and democracy in Russia.