Bulgaria: Ceremonies In Honor Of Vasil Levski Continue Today

Today, across the nation, memorial events will continue to honor the 151st anniversary of Vasil Levski's death. The culmination will take place this evening in front of the monument to the "Apostle of Freedom" in Sofia. President Rumen Radev, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, and Sofia University's Rector, Professor Georgi Valchev, will deliver commemorative speeches.

The memorial ceremony will be attended by Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov. Citizens will be granted access through three points, with National Security Service personnel conducting checks for dangerous items.

In Vasil Levski's hometown of Karlovo, a memorial procession will take place in front of the Apostle's monument. The ceremonies there began yesterday. In front of the monument of Levski in the town, the Chairman of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, reviewed the formation of representative units from the Karlovo garrison. The events concluded with a commemorative firework show.

In the town of Lovech, this evening, the traditional National Memorial Torchlight Procession in memory of the Apostle of Freedom, Vasil Levski, will be held under the slogan "151 years of immortality".

Today, a city-wide ceremony commemorating the 151st anniversary of Vasil Levski's death will also take place in front of his monument at the central square of Sliven. The announcement was made by the organizers from Sliven Municipality, together with the local diocese, the Center for Specialist Training, and the city's schools. From 11:00 a.m., residents and visitors of Sliven will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the Apostle by laying wreaths and flowers.

With a patron saint's day, a special "Levski hour", concerts and recitals, "Levski jump" competitions, children in Bulgarian Saturday-Sunday schools in Cyprus commemorated the 151st anniversary of the death of the Apostle of Freedom during their school days over the weekend. With a rich program, the Bulgarian school "Vasil Levski" in the town of Dali commemorated the day and memory of its patron. The Bulgarian girls recreated a scene from the interrogation of the Apostle and gave a recital. Students and parents together participated in the "Lion's Leap" (Levski jump) competition. The largest Bulgarian school in Cyprus - "Nikola Vaptsarov" in Nicosia, dedicated its entire school day to Levski's heroism and ideals. In a special "class for Levski", children from first to fourth grade filled out thematic worksheets about the life and work of the Apostle of Freedom. The little performers from the vocal group "Do, re, mi" bowed before him with music. The Apostle was also honored with the "Lion's Leap" at the "St. Kliment Ohridski" Saturday-Sunday School in Limassol. In it and in the other Bulgarian school in the coastal city - "Paisiy Hilendarski", poems and songs about the Apostle were heard. Two places in the Cypriot capital Nicosia are associated with the hero of Bulgaria. A bas-relief of Vasil Levski, built with donations from Bulgarians and Cypriots, has been placed in front of the Bulgarian embassy building. A street is also named after him.