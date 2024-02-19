Police Launch Operation Targeting Trucks and Buses Across Bulgaria

In a bid to enhance road safety, Bulgarian authorities have initiated a comprehensive police operation targeting trucks and buses, set to extend throughout the week. The operation, conducted under the European network of road police services "Roadpol," aims to curb traffic violations and ensure compliance with regulations governing commercial vehicles. Alongside teams from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, representatives from the Executive Agency "Automotive Administration" and the Executive Agency "Main Labor Inspectorate" will participate in the inspections.

Key focal points of the operation include monitoring drivers for alcohol consumption, adherence to mandated rest periods, prevention of vehicle overloading, and verification of valid typographers. The Ministry of the Interior emphasized the critical importance of such measures, particularly in light of alarming statistics revealing the toll of road accidents in the country. Since the start of the year, Bulgaria has recorded 794 serious road accidents, resulting in 51 fatalities and 976 injuries.

With road safety remaining a top priority, authorities are committed to implementing stringent measures to prevent accidents and safeguard lives.