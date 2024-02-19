Greek Farmers Mobilize: Tractors Converge on Athens for Protest
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 19, 2024, Monday // 10:29
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Historic Moment: Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage!
- » Gunman Kills Three in Athens Office Shooting Before Taking His Own Life
- » Currency Clash in Kosovo: Euro Imposed, Stirring Tensions with Serbia
- » North Macedonia: President Pendarovski Criticizes Opposition's Anti-Bulgarian Stance
- » North Macedonia Goes Full 1984: Appoints Language Proofreaders In Institutions
- » Vucic In North Macedonia: 'Long Live Serbia!'