Greek Farmers Mobilize: Tractors Converge on Athens for Protest

Farmers from across Greece are converging on Athens to protest against government policies, with tractors leading the way in a mass demonstration expected to cause road closures and disruptions. Departing from agricultural regions near Athens and even islands, the farmers are heading to the capital to stage a large-scale protest in front of the parliament. Additional support for the farmers' cause comes from unions, students, youth organizations of opposition parties, and pensioners, who have announced their solidarity and plan to join the demonstrations.

Traveling by ferries from the islands and buses from Northern Greece and the Evros region, the farmers are determined to make their voices heard. While the police have reported no movement towards the Bulgarian border today, they advise all travelers to be aware of possible roadblocks and disruptions. Despite the government's reluctance to engage in further negotiations with the protesters, the momentum behind the farmers' movement continues to grow.

The protests highlight deep-seated grievances among Greek farmers over government policies affecting the agricultural sector. With no resolution in sight, the coming days are expected to see intensified demonstrations and potential clashes with authorities.