“Oppenheimer” And “Poor Things” Are The Big Winners At The BAFTA Awards

The films “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” won the most awards at the BAFTA ceremony, which took place on Sunday evening (February 18) in London.

Among the nominees for Best Film at the awards were: “Oppenheimer”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “The Holdovers”, and “Poor Things”. However, leading the pack on Sunday was Christopher Nolan's historical epic, "Oppenheimer", which won seven awards, including Best Film. This award will likely be won at the Oscars ceremony on March 10th.

The film also triumphed in the categories of Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress, Editing, Cinematography, and Original score. Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor.

Emma Stone was awarded in the category for Best Actress for “Poor Things” by director Yorgos Lanthimos. “Poor Things” received 11 nominations and ultimately won a total of 5 awards at the ceremony. “Poor Things” won in the following categories: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair, and Best Special Visual Effects.

The Outstanding British Film award went to “The Zone of Interest”. The Best Supporting Actress Award received Da'Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers”. The winner in the category of Best Original Screenplay was the “Anatomy of a Fall”. The film “20 Days in Mariupol” about the war in Ukraine won Best Documentary, and it is expected to win the Oscar too.

Despite their nominations, “Barbie”, “Maestro”, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” didn’t win any awards.