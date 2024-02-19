Bulgaria: Prime Minister Denkov to Step Down on March 6

Politics | February 19, 2024, Monday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Prime Minister Denkov to Step Down on March 6

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has officially confirmed his resignation, slated for March 6, as part of the government rotation agreement. Denkov emphasized that the cabinet would continue to fulfill its duties even if the National Assembly failed to vote on his resignation.

"The rotation is meaningful if we adhere to our government program and steer Bulgaria along its European path," stated the prime minister.

Addressing the ongoing disagreement with GERB regarding the leadership of the foreign ministry once Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel assumes the role of head of government, Denkov underscored the necessity of finding a mutually agreeable solution.

"In order to maintain communication with foreign partners, the simplest solution would be for Ms. Gabriel to assume the position," Denkov suggested. He expressed willingness to discuss the reasons behind GERB's objections.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prime Minister, resignation, Government Rotation, Foreign Ministry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria