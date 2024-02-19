Bulgaria: Prime Minister Denkov to Step Down on March 6
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has officially confirmed his resignation, slated for March 6, as part of the government rotation agreement. Denkov emphasized that the cabinet would continue to fulfill its duties even if the National Assembly failed to vote on his resignation.
"The rotation is meaningful if we adhere to our government program and steer Bulgaria along its European path," stated the prime minister.
Addressing the ongoing disagreement with GERB regarding the leadership of the foreign ministry once Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel assumes the role of head of government, Denkov underscored the necessity of finding a mutually agreeable solution.
"In order to maintain communication with foreign partners, the simplest solution would be for Ms. Gabriel to assume the position," Denkov suggested. He expressed willingness to discuss the reasons behind GERB's objections.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria to Assist Ukraine in Repairing Helicopters
- » Border Crisis: Bulgaria Faces 50% Surge in Illegal Migrant Attempts
- » Bulgarian PM Denkov Urges European Unity in Face of Ukraine Crisis
- » Bulgarian APCs Designated For Ukraine Are Still Not Transported - Why?!
- » Sofia's Lukov March Disrupted Over Fascist Allegations: Mayor Steps In
- » Denkov in Munich: Bulgaria Gains European Support for Schengen and Eurozone, Affirms Solidarity with Ukraine