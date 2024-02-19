Israel Threatens Military Action in Rafah if Hostages Not Freed

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has issued a warning, stating that if Hamas does not release hostages by March 10, Israel will initiate an offensive against the city of Rafah. This marks the first time Israel has specified a deadline for potential military action in the southern Gaza Strip. Rafah, home to approximately one and a half million Palestinians, would be the target of the offensive.

The deadline coincides with the start of Ramadan, adding a sense of urgency to the situation. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen, with reports from the World Health Organization indicating that Nasser Hospital, one of Gaza's largest medical facilities located in Khan Younis, has ceased operations.

In response to the potential military action, Minister Gantz emphasized that Israel would proceed with caution, coordinating efforts to minimize civilian casualties. This includes facilitating the evacuation of civilians through dialogue with American and Egyptian partners.